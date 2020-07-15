Rose Parade in California canceled due to coronavirus - organizers

July 15 (Reuters) - The Rose Parade, an annual spectacle that has been held on New Year’s Day since 1890 in Pasadena, California, has been canceled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday.

“With reluctance and tremendous disappointment, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association announces that, in accordance with Governor Newsom’s Phase IV re-opening schedule, and after thoughtful consideration of the restrictions and guidelines in place as a result of COVID-19, we are unable to host the 2021 Rose Parade,” the association said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Jonathan Oatis)