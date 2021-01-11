U.S. SBA determining how much additional debt assistance can be given to borrowers

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) said late on Sunday it was determining how much additional debt relief assistance can be provided to its borrowers with a newly issued Congressional appropriation.

“Congress charged the SBA with making debt relief payments .... and now SBA is working expeditiously to implement the newly enacted assistance”, the Small Business Administration said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)