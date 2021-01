(Reuters) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) said on Tuesday it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for over $100 billion, adding that “small borrowers” make up a large majority of forgiveness applicants.

