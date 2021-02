FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that congressional Democrats would file a $1.9 trillion budget resolution later in the day, as a first step toward eventual passage of sweeping COVID-19 relief legislation.