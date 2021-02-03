Schumer, after Biden meeting, says Democrats united on a 'bold' COVID-19 bill

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, after meeting with President Joe Biden, said they were united on a big COVID-19 relief package and that Democrats would work with Republicans as possible, but offered no further details.

“There’s universal agreement: We must go big and bold,” Schumer said as the group of Senate Democrats departed the White House following their meeting, which he said lasted about 90 minutes. “We are united as one for a big, bold package, working with our Republican friends when we can.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)