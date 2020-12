FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks on a cell phone before attending a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday there are no insurmountable barriers in the current negotiations among lawmakers on coronavirus relief.

“None of the remaining hurdles cannot be overcome. Everyone is committed to achieving a result. And we will not leave until we get the job done,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.