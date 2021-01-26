US Senate's Schumer: vote on budget to pave way for COVID-19 aid possible next week

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package next to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Capitol Hill Washington, D.C., U.S. December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said he informed Democratic senators Tuesday that a vote on a budget resolution, a possible first step toward passing another round of coronavirus relief using a procedural tool called “reconciliation,” could come as early as next week.

“I informed senators to be prepared, that a vote on a budget resolution could come as early as next week,” Schumer told a press conference.