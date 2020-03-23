U.S. SEC warns corporate insiders against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials on Monday warned corporate insiders against insider trading during the disruptions caused by coronavirus.

The U.S. markets regulator warned such insiders to be “mindful of their obligations” to keep certain information confidential and to comply with prohibitions against illegal securities trading, according to a statement from the co-directors of enforcement at the SEC.

“Trading in a company’s securities on the basis of inside information may violate the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws,” the officials said in a statement.