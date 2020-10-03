U.S. Senate floor activity rescheduled, but Supreme Court nominee hearing to continue: McConnell

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks through the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that all Senate floor activity would be rescheduled until after October 19, but committee work, like the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, would continue.

“Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th... The important work of the Senate’s committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit,” McConnell said in a statement.

A number of Republican Senators have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.