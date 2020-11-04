Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Senate leader McConnell says wants coronavirus aid bill by year's end

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday cited the need for Congress to approve a new coronavirus aid bill and to do so by the end of 2020 as lawmakers return to work following Tuesday’s elections.

Saying he hoped that partisanship over such a stimulus bill will subside with voting for president and members of Congress now over, McConnell said that there was a “need to do it by the end of the year.” He also noted the “possibility” that such a bill “will do more for state and local governments,” a key Democratic demand.

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

