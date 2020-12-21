U.S. Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

FILE PHOTO: A hearing room for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2020. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted unanimously on Sunday to extend federal funding through Dec. 21 to avoid a government shutdown, giving lawmakers more time to pass a $900 billion COVID-19 aid package tied to a larger government spending bill.

The measure has already passed the House of Representatives and now heads to President Donald Trump to sign into law. Current funding is due to expire at midnight Sunday (0500 GMT Monday).