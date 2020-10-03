Republican U.S. Senator Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday.
The spokesman said Johnson “feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms” but will stay in isolation until he is cleared by a doctor. The aide did not identify the person Johnson came in contact with recently who also has COVID-19.
Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
