Republican U.S. Senator Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19: spokesman

WASHINGTON, D.C.- AUGUST 6, 2020: Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) questions Chad Wolf, acting Secretary of Homeland Security, appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 6, 2020 in Washington D.C. to explain the use of federal agents during protests in Portland, Oregon. Toni Sandys/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman said Johnson “feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms” but will stay in isolation until he is cleared by a doctor. The aide did not identify the person Johnson came in contact with recently who also has COVID-19.