Some State Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus - Pompeo

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that a handful of State Department employees across the globe have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“We’ve had a couple of employees, you can count them on one hand, who have positive tests,” Pompeo told a State Department news briefing. “We’ve handled those exactly the way we’re asking every American to respond to those wherever they find themselves in the world.” (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Jonathan Landay, Editing by Franklin Paul)