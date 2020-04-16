FACTBOX-U.S. states with few new coronavirus cases, some may open up May 1

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday plans to announce guidelines to reopen the economy after a month-long shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak, despite concerns from health experts, governors and business leaders about a resurgence in cases without more testing and other measures. On Wednesday, the director of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 19 to 20 states had indicated they could reopen as soon as May 1 but did not identify the states. The Republican president said on Wednesday that 29 states were ready to reopen, also without specifying which ones. North Dakota's governor issued guidelines on Thursday to reopen on May 1 and Tennessee officials say the state plans to reopen May 1. Other U.S. states did not respond to requests for comment or said they did not plan to reopen on May 1. Below are 18 U.S. states that reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with the political party of the governor. Cases Increase Governor Montana 404 5 Democrat Wyoming 287 5 Republican Vermont 759 7 Republican Alaska 293 8 Republican West Virginia 702 8 Republican Hawaii 530 13 Republican North Dakota 365 24 Republican Oregon 1,663 30 Democrat Maine 770 36 Democrat New Hampshire 1,139 48 Republican Nebraska 952 51 Republican Kansas 1,494 68 Democrat New Mexico 1,484 77 Democrat Oklahoma 2,263 79 Republican Delaware 2,014 88 Democrat Washington 10,783 89 Democrat Iowa 1,995 96 Republican North Carolina 5,123 99 Democrat (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Compiled by Lisa Shumaker Editing by Alistair Bell)