FACTBOX-U.S. states with few new coronavirus cases, some may open up May 1

    April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday
plans to announce guidelines to reopen the economy after a
month-long shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak, despite
concerns from health experts, governors and business leaders
about a resurgence in cases without more testing and other
measures.
    On Wednesday, the director of U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said 19 to 20 states had indicated they
could reopen as soon as May 1 but did not identify the states.

    The Republican president said on Wednesday that 29 states
were ready to reopen, also without specifying which ones.
    North Dakota's governor issued guidelines on Thursday to
reopen on May 1 and Tennessee officials say the state plans to
reopen May 1. Other U.S. states did not respond to requests for
comment or said they did not plan to reopen on May 1.
  
    Below are 18 U.S. states that reported fewer than 100 new
cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with the political party of
the governor.
    
                 Cases   Increase  Governor
 Montana         404     5         Democrat
 Wyoming         287     5         Republican
 Vermont         759     7         Republican
 Alaska          293     8         Republican
 West Virginia   702     8         Republican
 Hawaii          530     13        Republican
 North Dakota    365     24        Republican
 Oregon          1,663   30        Democrat
 Maine           770     36        Democrat
 New Hampshire   1,139   48        Republican
 Nebraska        952     51        Republican
 Kansas          1,494   68        Democrat
 New Mexico      1,484   77        Democrat
 Oklahoma        2,263   79        Republican
 Delaware        2,014   88        Democrat
 Washington      10,783  89        Democrat
 Iowa            1,995   96        Republican
 North Carolina  5,123   99        Democrat
 
    
 (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Doina Chiacu
in Washington; Compiled by Lisa Shumaker
Editing by Alistair Bell)
