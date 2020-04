WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said Republicans would not support giving state and local governments more money in future coronavirus aid legislation, saying those funds could end up being used to bail out state pensions.

McConnell, speaking on the Hugh Hewitt syndicated radio program, said he instead “would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)