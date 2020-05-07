White House considering economic stimulus actions it can take without legislation -NBC

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - The White House is considering measures it can take to stimulate the U.S. economy that would not require legislation, including an additional delay in the tax filing deadline and a moratorium on new regulations, NBC reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified sources.

The timing of any announcements will depend on Americans reopening businesses and returning to work, according to one Trump administration official, NBC said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)