WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials later on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout over the coronavirus, an administration official told Reuters.

The Trump administration is weighing a number of potential policy steps, including paid sick leave, the official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)