U.S. strategic stockpile 'now empty' -Connecticut governor

March 31 (Reuters) - Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said on Tuesday that the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile was now empty and the state was “on its own” trying to secure ventilators and personal protective equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was disturbing today to find out that the national strategic stockpile is now empty. We did get 50 ventilators, for which I am very thankful,” Lamont told a news conference. “For now we are on our own. For now we are doing the best to scour the globe for PPE (personal protective equipment) as best we can.” (Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Leslie Adler)