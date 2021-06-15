Five U.S. states had coronavirus infections even before first reported cases -study

June 15 (Reuters) - At least seven people in five U.S. states were infected with the novel coronavirus weeks before those states reported their first cases, a new government study showed.

More than 24,000 blood samples taken for a National Institutes of Health research program between Jan. 2 and March 18, 2020 were analyzed and seven participants reported antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The positive samples came from Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the researchers said. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)