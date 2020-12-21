REFILE-U.S. House panel subpoenas health chief, CDC head over COVID-19 response

(Refiles to add dropped letter in headline)

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The head of a U.S. House Oversight Committee panel on COVID-19 on Monday issued subpoenas to two top Trump administration health officials over accusations of political interference amid the nation’s pandemic response.

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield were ordered to produce related documents by Dec. 30, the head of the coronavirus subcommittee, U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn, said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)