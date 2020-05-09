Key U.S. lawmakers urge international support for Taiwan at WHO - sources

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The leaders of U.S. congressional foreign affairs committees have written to more than 50 countries asking them to support Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO), citing the importance of the broadest effort possible to fight the coronavirus pandemic, congressional sources said.

“As the world works to combat the spread of the COVID-19, a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, it has never been more important to ensure all countries prioritize global health and safety over politics,” said the lawmakers’ letter, sent on Friday, and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)