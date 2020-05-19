Healthcare
May 19, 2020 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. praises Taiwan's coronavirus response, hails 'shared vision'

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday congratulated Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen on her recent re-election, praised its response to the coronavirus crisis and called Taiwan, claimed by China as its own, a reliable partner.

“We have a shared vision for the region - one that includes rule of law, transparency, prosperity, and security for all, Pompeo said in a statement. “The recent COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for the international community to see why Taiwan’s pandemic-response model is worthy of emulation.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

