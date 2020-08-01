Healthcare
August 1, 2020

U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27 -Reuters tally

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a total of 153,882, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. cases rose by at least 66,986 to a total of 4.58 million with some local governments yet to report.

The rise in deaths was the biggest one-day increase since fatalities rose by 1,484 on May 27.

For July, U.S. cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69%, and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20%. In June cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322. (Reporting by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Leslie Adler)

