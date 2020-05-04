U.S. should drop tariffs on pandemic-related goods for 90 days- key lawmaker

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. government should suspend for 90 days all tariffs on products needed to combat the new coronavirus pandemic, while taking steps to boost domestic production and resolve shortages of medical supplies and drugs, a key U.S. lawmaker said on Monday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued the statement after reviewing a report prepared by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which was released on Monday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)