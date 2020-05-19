Trump wants to see 7.6% payroll tax cut -White House economic director

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump wants to see a 7.6% cut in the payroll tax, hoping it will help staunch economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know the president wants to see those folks that do back to work to get a 7.6% cut in their payroll tax, so their after-tax take-home pay goes up,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)