Trump has not directed slowdown in coronavirus testing -White House

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has not directed any slowdown in coronavirus testing, the White House said on Monday, after the Republican president said at a weekend rally he had directed that less testing be done so fewer cases are identified.

“It was a comment that he made in jest,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a news briefing. She said Trump had not told officials to slow the rate of testing. “He has not directed that,” she said. “Any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact.”