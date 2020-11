FILE PHOTO: Dr. Vincent Carrao swabs a patient's nose for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at Palisades Oral Surgery, in Fort Lee, New Jersey, U.S., June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had authorized the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home and that provides rapid results.

The test, manufactured by Lucira Health, is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.