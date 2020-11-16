U.S. government to send over eight million Abbott BinaxNOW tests to stockpile this week

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will send over eight million of Abbott Laboratories’ BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 to the national stockpile this week, a top administration official said at a press briefing on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will push the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to review COVID-19 tests developed by universities, said Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.