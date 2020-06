June 25 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that he was temporarily halting the state’s phased economic reopening in response to a jump in recent COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

“This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business,” Abbott said in a statement. (Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)