U.S. FDA approves Thermo Fischer's coronavirus test -official

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s coronavirus test, which would allow the firm to increase capacity to 1.4 million tests a week, an official in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said.

“This will dramatically increase our ability to test people for the virus,” the official said.

The move comes as the Trump administration struggles to meet demand for testing. The FDA has already approved emergency authorization for a faster coronavirus test made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)