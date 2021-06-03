U.S. traffic deaths soar to 38,680 in 2020; highest yearly total since 2007

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths soared dramatically after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020, hitting the highest number since 2007 as more Americans engaged in unsafe behavior on U.S. roads, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday.

For all of 2020, 38,680 people died on U.S. roads -- about 2,500 more than in 2019 even though Americans drove 13% fewer miles, preliminary data shows. The fatality rate hit 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles, the highest figure since 2006. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)