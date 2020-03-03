UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. weighs travel actions over coronavirus 'hot spots' abroad

(New throughout, adds comments)

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may take further steps to address travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.

Trump, speaking to reporters ahead of a visit with U.S. health researchers to discuss the virus outbreak, said he was considering taking action regarding travel to virus “hot spots” but gave no other details.

“We’ve been very stringent, but we’re now looking at other countries that have been badly affected, and we’re thinking of doing something,” Trump said, adding: “We don’t want to do that, but we’re looking at other countries.”

Trump said his administration was eyeing Italy, South Korea and Japan “very closely, and we’ll make the right determination at the right time.”

Asked what other countries his administration was considering targeting, Trump declined to say but added: “They are the hot spots right now.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)