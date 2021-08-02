Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places.

Other locations being raised to the CDC’s “Level 4: Avoid Travel” include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

