U.S. road travel jumped by 28.7% in May -- USDOT

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 28.7% more miles in May over pandemic levels in 2020 as more Americans return to offices and resume trips.

The Federal Highway Administration said motorists drove 273.9 billion miles in April, up 61.2 billion miles over May 2020. Travel in May was up 3.2% or 8.1 billion miles, versus April 2021, the agency said, while travel was still down 3.8% over May 2019 levels. More Americans are driving as vaccination rates rise.