FILE PHOTO: ADM Brett Giroir, MD, Assistant Secretary For Health, United States Department of Health and Human Services, testifies before a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing to examine COVID-19, focusing on an update on the federal response at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. public health official on Tuesday said the coronavirus testing the United States now is requiring for travelers from Britain should probably be extended to other countries as well.

“I think that probably should be extended to other countries,” U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir told MSNBC.