U.S. Treasury to start distributing $4.8 bln in pandemic funds to tribal governments

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will begin distributing $4.8 billion in pandemic relief funds to Native American tribal governments in all U.S. states, the Treasury and Interior Departments said in a joint statement.

Payments would begin Tuesday, based on population data based on U.S. Census figures, the statement said, while payments based on employment and expenditure data will be made at a later date.

Amounts calculated for Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act regional and village corporations would be held back until pending litigation relating to their eligibility was resolved, they said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)