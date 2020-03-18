Trump, Canada's Trudeau agree on importance of maintaining trade -White House

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday and the two leaders agreed it was important to keep trade flowing despite travel restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus, the White House said.

“The two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the close cooperation on efforts to combat the virus, including the agreement to reduce movement across the United States-Canada border to essential travel only,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau agreed it was important to preserve supply chains and trade, regardless of travel restrictions,” it said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)