Biden says will continue to pray for health, safety of Trump and family

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said he and his wife Jill are sending their thoughts to President Donald Trump, his opponent in the November election, and Trump’s wife Melania, who both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden wrote in a tweet. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)