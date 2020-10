A man wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a large screen showing a news about U.S. President Donald Trump who is tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will soon recover after testing positive for the coronavirus, a foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Trump said on Friday that he and his wife were going into quarantine after their positive tests.