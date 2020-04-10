Trump to announce a council to re-open the country after coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will soon be announcing a council to help re-open the country after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

“We will be announcing that in a short while. Probably Tuesday,” Trump told reporters during the daily coronavirus task force briefing.

Trump said that the council's work will extend beyond the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and that facts will determine the next steps in re-opening the U.S. economy.