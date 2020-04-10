Bonds News
April 10, 2020 / 7:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump to announce a council to re-open the country after coronavirus pandemic

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will soon be announcing a council to help re-open the country after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

“We will be announcing that in a short while. Probably Tuesday,” Trump told reporters during the daily coronavirus task force briefing.

Trump said that the council’s work will extend beyond the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and that facts will determine the next steps in re-opening the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Amanda Becker, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below