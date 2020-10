FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister in charge of economic revitalisation and measures for the novel coronavirus pandemic Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s testing positive for the coronavirus was having a major impact on financial markets.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said he hoped Trump would recover quickly.