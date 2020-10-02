Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

PM Johnson wishes Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19.

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady,” Johnson, who was the first world leader to be hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, said on Twitter. “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Michael Holden; Editing by William Schomberg

