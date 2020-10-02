Kremlin wishes President Trump swift recovery from COVID-19

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday wished U.S. President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Of course, we wish President Trump a swift recovery,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He added that President Vladimir Putin plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but that the Kremlin will make an announcement when this happens. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)