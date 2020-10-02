Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EU's Michel wishes Trump, wife "speedy recovery"

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel on Friday wished Donald and Melania Trump speedy recovery after the U.S. president and his wife tested positive for COVID.

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery,” Michel wrote on Twitter, using the handles of Trump and his wife.

“COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)

