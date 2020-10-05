House Speaker Pelosi says she hopes Trump's doctors gave him permission to leave hospital

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she hopes President Donald Trump is leaving the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 because his doctors said he could.

“I hope we will hear a trustworthy report from his physicians and that the news is good,” Pelosi, a Democrat, told MSNBC. Pelosi said she is being regularly tested for the coronavirus. Her test Friday was negative and she is still waiting on the results from Monday’s test. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)