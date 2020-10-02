Factbox: Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday he and his wife Melania had contracted coronavirus and were entering quarantine, just a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Trump’s tweet revealing that America’s first couple had tested positive reverberated through world media and financial markets. Here are some of the reactions:

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE TWEETED

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

FRANCE’S GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN GABRIEL ATTAL

“This demonstrates that the virus spares no one, including those who have shown scepticism. I wish him a swift recovery.”

UK HOUSING MINISTER ROBERT JENRICK

“All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery.

“We know what it’s like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID, and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

“In the U.S. they’ve got a very clear protocol haven’t they, with the vice president, should that be necessary.”

HU XIJIN, EDITOR IN CHIEF OF CHINA’S GLOBAL TIMES, TWEETED

“President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection.”

CHINA DAILY, THE OFFICIAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

“The positive test is yet another reminder that the coronavirus continues to spread, even as Trump has tried desperately to suggest it no longer poses a danger. Since it emerged earlier this year, Trump, the White House and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines — including those issued by his own administration — such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing. Instead, Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters. The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million nationwide.”

TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE SPOKESMAN’S STATEMENT

“President Tsai, upon receiving the news, sent her best wishes to the US government via diplomatic channels, hoping that President Trump and his wife can recover at an early date under the professional care of the medical team.”

SHANE OLIVER, HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY, AMP CAPITAL, SYDNEY

“There might be a sympathy vote for Trump if he gets the coronavirus.

“The market’s already a little bit on edge because of the upcoming election and the failure of talks to result in a new fiscal stimulus.

“You can imagine all sorts of scenarios here. If he tests positive and then just shows mild symptoms, it will be over in a few days. If he gets ill and has to go to hospital, the market will be a lot more concerned. Obviously, to the extent campaigning comes to a halt, it might increase fears that he might lose the election.

“Generally speaking, the market prefers the incumbent to win and the general preference has been for Trump to win because he will mean lower taxes and less regulation than a Biden presidency.

“But the whole issue around fiscal stimulus is complicated because, if Trump loses and the Democrats win and they get control of the Senate and the House, it makes fiscal stimulus assured, which will offset the impact of the tax hikes. The market would probably be happy to see a Biden presidency with a clean sweep.”

NAOYA OSHIKUBO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

“Trump has been trailing behind Biden and he has clearly failed to narrow the gap after the first debate, which is the most important of the three debates. I suspect markets will lean towards the view that Biden will likely win the election.

“What I am worried is that he will become even more aggressive against China after he caught the virus himself, for I got the impression that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become more anti-China after he had COVID-19.

“For the time being it will be difficult for financial markets to be in a risk-on mood.”