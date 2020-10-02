Trump, Pence to keep distance after president tests positive for coronavirus-official

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will work from separate residences, a senior White House official told Reuters on Friday, hours after the president announced he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The official, who declined to be named, said that Trump is “not incapacitated” but added that the two men’s staffs would be kept separate as well, “out of an abundance of caution.” (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)