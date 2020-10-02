UPDATE 1-Trump treated with experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19

(Adds details)

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” after being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement on Friday.

Conley said the president received an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dual antibody and was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

Regeneron’s drug, REGN-COV2, is part of a class of experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies: manufactured copies of human antibodies to the virus that are being studied for use in patients with early illness.

The technique is already in wide use for treating a range of illnesses. Data so far is limited for COVID-19 antibodies, but U.S. infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci is among those saying it has promise.

Regeneron this week reported trial results showing that its antibody drug improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with no serious side effects, and said it planned to talk with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about an emergency use authorization. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)