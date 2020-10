U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after the White House announced that he "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days" after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, wearing a mask, walked from the White House to a helicopter on Friday that will carry him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president said nothing to waiting reporters.