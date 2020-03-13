Healthcare
CORR-Trump says coronavirus testing will soon happen on "large scale basis" and "red tape" cut

(Adds missing word “testing” in first paragraph, to make clear Trump said coronavirus testing will soon happen on a large scale.)

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that coronavirus testing in the United States will soon happen on a large scale, but did not provide any details on how that would be accomplished.

“The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!” he wrote in a tweet. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
